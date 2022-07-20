UK home heaters to offer grid balancing service

Centrica and international electrical goods firm Gen Dimplex have unveiled plans to carry out what is described as the largest trial of domestic smart storage heaters in the UK.

Starting from September, the trial aims to examine the role storage heaters could play in balancing the grid as part of a virtual power plant platform.

The storage heaters will be installed in around 375 homes and operate with renewable energy, storing power when it is abundant and pausing it when demand threatens to outstrip supply.

The trial, which is expected to run for two years, will add 2.5 MW of capacity to the 16MW of domestic devices such as battery storage, electric vehicles and smart hot water tanks.

It trades flexible and stored energy to grid operators to help balance the peaks and troughs associated with renewable energy.

Muiris Flynn, Chief Technical Officer at Glen Dimplex, said, “This is the cheapest form of direct-electric heating and can help social housing providers to combat fuel poverty.“