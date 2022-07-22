British Gas pours £2m into new energy advice centres

British Gas has today announced it will invest an additional £2 million in the development of new energy advice centres.

Britain’s largest energy supplier said the funding, which will come from its Energy Trust, will help create 20 more centres where people can go and get advice.

The charities help consumers with money advice, access to benefits, help with bill disputes and applications for grants and energy support.

The new sites are predicted to help 35,000 people this year.

There are currently 23 advice centres funded by the British Gas Energy Trust across the UK.

Chris O’ Shea, Centrica’s Chief Executive, said: “We pride ourselves on being a responsible business and want to help consumers struggling with the cost of living in any way we can.

“A big part of that is making sure we have direct grants and funds for consumers who are really struggling to provide some much-needed immediate relief.

“The advice centres supported by the British Gas Energy Trust play a vital role in ensuring people get longer term help and this mix of immediate and longer-term assistance is very effective in making sustainable changes. We are very proud of the work done by the British Gas Energy Trust.”