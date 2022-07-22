Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Carbon capture on UK high-speed rail!

Sheffield University engineers and a US startup have developed a train carriage system that could capture carbon whilst a train is in motion

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 22 July 2022
Image: University of Sheffield

Station masters in the UK could soon blow their whistle for trains to depart for ‘cleaner’ journeys.

Engineers from the University of Sheffield have worked with the US startup CO2Rail Company to develop a direct air capture (DAC) system that could be installed in carriages of existing trains.

The train carriage technology is designed to capture air and then, through a chemical process, separate carbon dioxide.

The carbon dioxide will then be stored in a liquid reservoir until it can be emptied from the train at a crew change or fuelling stop into normal carbon rail tank cars.

The team behind the development said the system eliminates the need for external energy input as it will harness the energy produced by the braking manoeuvre of the train.

The research found that on average, each complete train braking manoeuvre generates enough energy to power 20 homes for an entire day.

Scientists said that unlike stationary DAC operations, which require large areas of land to build equipment and to construct renewable sources of energy to power them, the CO2Rail system would not need permanent infrastructure and would be unseen by the public.

Co-Author of the research, Professor Peter Styring from the university’s Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and Director of the UK Centre for Carbon Dioxide Utilization, said: “The technology will harvest meaningful quantities of carbon dioxide at far lower costs and has the potential to reach annual productivity of 0.45 gigatonnes (Gt) by 2030, 2.9Gt by 2050, and 7.8Gt by 2075 with each car having an annual capacity of 3,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the near term.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast