Council backs Local Electricity Bill

A campaign that would enable local electricity generators to become suppliers in their local communities has received support from a council in Salisbury.

In a full meeting, Salisbury City Council decided to support the Local Electricity Bill, which if made law would establish a right to local supply, promoting local renewable electricity supply by making the setup and running costs of selling renewable electricity to local customers.

The organisers of the campaign behind the Local Electricity Bill, Power for People” said the new law could be key to unlocking community energy.

The campaign is currently supported by a cross-party group of 300 MPs.