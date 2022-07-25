Yorkshire Water fined £1.6m for ‘reckless’ sewage pollution

Yorkshire Water has been fined £1.6 million for 25 unauthorised sewage spills into a watercourse in Bradford.

The company pleaded guilty to the unauthorised sewage discharges into Bradford Beck and breaches of its environmental permit at Leeds Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The court heard its George Street detention tank in Bradford was full for up to eight months during 2018, leading to the unauthorised sewage pollution.

Over two days in August 2018, the Environment Agency received four reports of sewage pollution in Bradford Beck, following which an investigation revealed one or both of the two pumps that emptied the tank were not working between August 2017 and September 2018 at various times.

It concluded the tank was full between January and August 2018, with spikes in the data showing the tank spilled 25 times.

According to the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water was aware the storm pumps were out of action and the tank was full, however, it failed to fix the pumps “as soon as practical”, to provide a stand-by pump to maintain its pumps and the overflow.

Information from the community suggested an impact on the wildlife, including invertebrates and fish in the immediate time after the August 2018 discharge.

District Judge Kitson confirmed the water company knew there were significant problems with the detention tank from August 2017 and that it was 100% full from January 2018.

He found Yorkshire Water were “reckless” in this offending due to the fact the company were taking some steps but not with sufficient urgency.

Ben Hocking, Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said: “We take our responsibility to protect the environment very seriously. Water companies are aware that their activities have the potential to cause serious environmental impacts and they have a legal duty to avoid pollution. The regulations are clear.

“Yorkshire Water was aware the tank was full and likely to illegally discharge into the beck and failed to take action to prevent it from happening. They undermined the permitting regulations, which are in place to protect the environment.

“Our officers carried out a thorough investigation, with the support of the community, to put the facts before the court as part of our continuing commitment to hold water companies to account.”

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said the incidents should not have occurred and changes had since been made to ensure it would not happen again.

He added: “We take our commitment to the environment seriously and apologise for the issues at Bradford Beck in 2018.

“Our pollution performance has significantly improved since 2018 and we’re investing over £790m over the next few years to improve Yorkshire’s watercourses.”