SSEN to tender for 70MW of new flexible capacity worth £6.7m

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has announced plans to tender for 70MW of new flexible capacity this year, with the contract estimated to be worth £6.7 million.

It is in response to an anticipated risk of a local network becoming overloaded, with the flexible capacity allowing it to be managed whilst deferring or avoiding the need for network reinforcement.

As more low carbon technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs), connect to the grid alongside distributed energy resources, SSEN believes flexibility will play a crucial role in managing constraints on the network and supporting smart grid technologies to support a net zero transition.

Contracts for the flexible capacity are being sought in 16 zones across central southern England.

Gavin Stewart, Head of Flexible Solutions at SSEN said: “We are excited to announce this major increase in the use of availability payments in our southern licence area. Owners, operators or aggregators of generation, storage or demand assets with flex capacity over 50kW may be able to provide flexibility services in return for payment from SSEN for helping to balance the grid.

“Flexibility allows us to manage the network cost effectively, which ultimately benefits our customers.”

Flexibility providers must submit pre-qualification information before 19th August 2022 in order to participate in the tender.