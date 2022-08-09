EU gas contingency plan comes into effect today

The European gas emergency plan to prepare for a possible stop in Russian gas supplies has come into force today.

The plan calls for all EU countries to voluntarily reduce their gas consumption by 15% from early August to March next year, compared to the average consumption over the past five years over that period.

The new law, which was published yesterday in the Official Journal of the EU, states: “Given the imminent risk of disruption of gas supplies to the Union, Member States should take measures now to reduce their demand ahead of the 2022-23 winter season.

“Such voluntary demand reduction would contribute in particular to the filling of storage capacities, which would not be depleted by the end of the 2022-23 winter season and would therefore enable Member States to cope with possible cold spells in February and March of 2023 and facilitate the filling of storage capacities to ensure adequate levels of security of supply for the 2023-24 winter season.”

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, which enters its 167th day today, Russia has already drastically reduced its supplies to the EU.

It is believed that reducing European gas demand will help countries ensure adequate supply and drive energy prices down.