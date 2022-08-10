‘Russia’s natural gas pipeline exports to Europe near historic lows’

The amount of exported Russian natural gas through pipelines to Europe and the UK has steadily decreased, latest figures show.

Using data from Refinitiv Eikon, the statistical agency of the US Department of Energy suggests Russia’s natural gas exports by pipeline to European countries and the UK decreased by nearly 40% in the first seven months of the year, compared with the same period in 2021.

The Energy Information Agency also notes that the gas pipeline exports declined by almost 50% compared with the previous five-year average, from 2017 to 2021.

Russia exports natural gas through three critical pipeline corridors – the offshore pipeline Nord Stream 1, through Belarus to Poland and Germany and through Ukraine to Slovakia.

In the last few weeks, there has been a row over the reduced flows of Russian gas through Nord Stream 1.

The authors of the report point out that in mid-July, exports declined to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), the lowest level in nearly 40 years.

The latest official data suggests the UK spent £5.1 billion on Russian energy imports in the year to April 2022.