Deliveries of Russian oil to Europe halted

The delivery of Russian oil through Ukraine to some European countries has allegedly been halted due to sanctions.

It was reported that supply to Slovakia, Hungary and Czech Republic through a critical pipeline has been halted because of a row over payments related to European sanctions.

Reports cited Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft which allegedly suggested Western sanctions made it impossible for Russians to pay transit fees.

Czech oil transporter Mero confirmed that there has been a disruption in the deliveries of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

The company said: “At the beginning of August 2022, the supply of Russian oil from Ukraine to Slovakia was interrupted, and the transport of the southern branches of the Druzhba pipeline is currently stopped.

“According to our information, supplies should be restored within a few days.”

Earlier this year, the UK Government announced plans to phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022.