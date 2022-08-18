Efficiency & Environment

How does bioenergy play a role in reaching net zero?

The UK’s plans to achieve net zero by 2050 requires the electrification of heating and transport systems, meaning a significant increase in demand for electricity

Big Zero Report 2022

Bruna Pinhoni
Thursday 18 August 2022
Image: Drax

Over 80% of this could be met by intermittent renewable and low-carbon energy sources such as wind, solar and nuclear.

But to ensure security of supply and to limit the cost to the consumer, the remaining 20% of power sources need to provide the dispatchable power and non-generation system support services the power system requires. This is where bioenergy comes in.

Last year, bioenergy made up over one quarter of our 100% renewable source electricity mix. And as a very flexible energy source, it’s vital to the UK’s net zero journey.

What is bioenergy?

Bioenergy refers to electricity and gas that’s generated from organic matter, known as biomass. Biomass is generally low-grade wood, created as a by-product of the production and processing of higher-value, solid wood products like furniture. It can also include secondary residues, such as sawdust. Most bioenergy is produced by combusting biomass as a fuel to produce high-pressure steam, driving turbines that, in turn, generate electricity.

