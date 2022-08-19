Finance & Markets, Top Stories

West Yorkshire wind turbine predicted to cut energy bills for residents

Octopus has switched on a new wind turbine to offer lower energy bills to its customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 19 August 2022
Image: Octopus

People living in Halifax, West Yorkshire could soon have lower energy bills because of a new wind turbine installed in the area.

This follows the launch of a new cheaper tariff by Octopus which aims to reduce energy costs for customers living close to the new wind turbine.

The offering can save households up to £350 on their annual energy bills, the energy supplier said.

This is the third wind turbine designed to be operated under this scheme – the 2MW wind turbine is part of the Ovenden Moor Wind Farm and is predicted to generate enough energy to power 2,000 homes for one year.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, commented: “Welcoming customers onto our Number 3 Fan in Halifax means more people can benefit from cheap, green energy when it’s abundant locally.

“This is especially important as people are facing much higher energy bills this winter.”

