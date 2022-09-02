UK’s sewage plan faces legal challenge

The government’s recent plan to cut millions of hours of raw sewage discharges by water firms could soon be challenged in courts.

Campaigners claim that the ‘Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan’ is “unlawful” and a “classic ‘smoke and mirrors’ exercise”.

The water conservation charity WildFish calls on the ministers to withdraw the plan as it would allow the same sewage discharges in the future.

Nick Measham, Chief Executive Officer of WildFish, said: “WildFish’ lawyers have concluded that DEFRA’s much vaunted ‘Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan’, issued last Friday, is unlawful on many counts.

“The plan’s central ‘headline target’ is, in effect, a plan to allow up to 100% of storm overflows that are currently discharging in or close to ‘high priority sites’ to continue to cause adverse ecological impact to those sites for the next 13 years to 2035 and to allow up to 25% of those same storm overflows to continue to cause adverse ecological impact for a further ten years to 2045.

“The plan will also allow up to 100% of storm overflows discharging anywhere else to continue to cause adverse ecological impact for the next 28 years to 2050.”

A Defra spokesperson told ELN: “This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills, and our new strict targets will significantly tighten legal requirements on water companies.

“Our plan will require firms to deliver the largest infrastructure upgrade in water company history – £56 billion capital investment over 25 years.

“Overflows that are causing the most harm will be addressed first to make the biggest improvements to the environment as quickly as possible.”