US awards $46m to convert carbon and waste into biofuels

The projects will develop waste conversion and carbon capture technologies to produce fuels from biomass and waste streams

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 2 September 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $46 million (£40m) for 22 projects that will convert carbon and waste into biofuel energy.

The projects will develop waste conversion and carbon capture technologies to produce fuels from biomass and waste streams and enable algal systems to capture carbon and turn it into clean energy sources.

The selected project teams will support research and development to accelerate the growth of the bio-economy by developing improved organisms and inorganic catalysts that support the next-generation of low carbon biofuels and bio-products, turning costly waste streams into valuable bioenergy resources.

In addition, they will support growth by increasing the capability of algal systems to capture carbon dioxide and use it to produce biofuels and bio-products.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Turning waste and carbon pollution into clean energy at scale would be a double win—cleaning up waste streams that disproportionately burden low income communities and turning it into essential energy.

“Biofuel energy has the unique ability to decarbonise high-emitting sectors, create good-paying jobs and significantly clear away barriers on the path to America’s clean energy future.”

