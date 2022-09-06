Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Boris Johnson bids farewell

Mr Johnson has said he is “confident” Liz Truss and the new government will get people through the energy crisis

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 6 September 2022
Image: 10 Downing Street / Twitter

Boris Johnson’s era has officially come to an end and his farewell speech earlier today shed light on some of the milestones hit by his government in the past couple of years.

The speech had references to some of the biggest moments in Johnson’s legacy, including the UK support for Ukraine, the delivery of Brexit and “Europe’s fastest” vaccine rollout.

Boris Johnson stressed that his successor Liz Truss would provide more support for struggling households.

He said Vladimir Putin would fail in blackmailing or bullying the British people over the energy crisis and the “compassionate” Tory government “will get people through the crisis”.

Standing outside the lacquered black door of Number 10, Prime Minister said: “It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her programme and deliver for the people of this country.

“We will continue to have the economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin’s vicious war.

“And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win.

“And if Putin thinks he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people then he is utterly deluded and the reason we will have those funds now and in the future is because we, Conservatives, understand the vital symmetry between government action and free market capitalist private sector enterprise.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast