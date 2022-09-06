Finance & Markets, Top Stories

French urged to cut energy use by 10%

Saving energy could help France avoid rolling blackouts and energy rationing this winter, the French President has said

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 6 September 2022
Image: Marina Datsenko / Shutterstock

French have been told to save energy and slash their energy use by 10% to help the country’s grid and eliminate the possibility of winter blackouts and energy rationing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “If we collectively behave more soberly and save energy elsewhere, then there will be no rationing and no power cuts.

“The objective is that if we have a very cold winter if European solidarity is called for, we can go through it if we know how to save around 10% of energy.”

France has also said it is ready to deliver gas to Germany this winter, should the gas squeeze make this move necessary.

A few days ago, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, announced a €65 billion (£56bn) package to tackle the energy bill crisis and inflation.

Mr Scholz explained that it was important to make sure that the new funding would support “those of low income who fear for their livelihood”.

Speaking after a virtual meeting with the German Chancellor, Mr Macron added that “the best energy is that which we don’t consume”.

He said: “With Germany, we will show solidarity by strengthening our exchanges of gas and electricity.

“We will defend the implementation of a European mechanism which will involve energy producers whose production costs are well below the market price.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast