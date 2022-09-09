Please enable cookies to view this content (read more).

Home appliance company Whirlpool estimates that one of its products can be found in every UK home – so how can you use it to save on energy prices?

“We have a huge window of opportunity with the energy crisis to convince consumers that it makes sense to pay a little bit more for a new machine to make it more energy efficient – and up our communication to say once you have this machine you can use it to reduce your energy bills.”

That’s the view of Lena Henry, Whirlpool’s UK General Manager, who explained in this week’s Net Hero Podcast the importance that home appliances will have, as winter gets closer and energy bills continue to rise.

Following Ofgem’s announcement that the price cap would rise to £3,549 this October, many are scrambling for the best way to cut this cost and level out energy prices never before seen in the market.

Ms Henry explains how domestic machinery can help to save consumers cash, as the price of using a kettle or a washing machine skyrockets.

Listen to the full episode above.