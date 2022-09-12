NI supplier to increase electricity prices

Click Energy, the smallest of the five electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland has announced it will increase its electricity prices by 28.2% from 1st October.

The move is predicted to impact around 26,000 customers, according to the Consumer Council.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “The increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs.

“However, this news will still come as a big disappointment to Click Energy customers as it is its second increase since July and it comes at a time when many are experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with significant rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery, and transport fuel costs.”

A Click Energy spokesperson told ELN: “We are fully aware that this is very unwelcome news for our customer base. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, especially in light of other recent price hikes.

“Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of prices on the global market and are completely beyond our control.

“We know this is a very difficult time for many and we encourage any of our customers who need support to call our dedicated team to discuss ways in which we can help.”