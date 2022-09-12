Finance & Markets

NI supplier to increase electricity prices

Click Energy will increase electricity prices by 28.2% from 1st October

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 12 September 2022
Image: Mick Harper / Shutterstock

Click Energy, the smallest of the five electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland has announced it will increase its electricity prices by 28.2% from 1st October.

The move is predicted to impact around 26,000 customers, according to the Consumer Council.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “The increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs.

“However, this news will still come as a big disappointment to Click Energy customers as it is its second increase since July and it comes at a time when many are experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with significant rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery, and transport fuel costs.”

A Click Energy spokesperson told ELN: “We are fully aware that this is very unwelcome news for our customer base. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, especially in light of other recent price hikes.

“Tariffs are set as a direct consequence of prices on the global market and are completely beyond our control.

“We know this is a very difficult time for many and we encourage any of our customers who need support to call our dedicated team to discuss ways in which we can help.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast