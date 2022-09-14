Apple introduces clean energy charging!

Could your iPhone soon charge with green power automatically.

In an announcement which was later dubbed big news by industry sources, Apple revealed its latest software update would feature a service never used before.

According to the tech giant, the ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the mobile device by “optimising charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources”.

Apple said that the feature would be available to users in the US, not revealing other details about the time the new service will be available in other countries.

Two years ago, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) criticised tech giants Apple and Amazon for contributing to the ‘electronic waste tsunami’ in the UK and dodging their environmental responsibilities.