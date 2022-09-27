INEOS and partners to go ahead with Solsort field offshore Denmark

INEOS and its partners have agreed on a final investment decision regarding the development of the Solsort West field off the coast of Denmark.

The Solsort development, which is being developed in partnership with Danoil and Nordsøfonden, has received approval from the Danish Energy Agency.

It consists of two wells, with oil and gas to be produced via the Syd Arne installation operated by INEOS which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Production from Solsort is expected to cover up to 10% of the Danish gas consumption.

David Bucknall, CEO INEOS Energy said: “The sanction of the development of Solsort fits well with our overall investment strategy in Denmark of optimising already existing infrastructure to support security of supply and at the same time investing into storage of CO2 to support the green transition.

“There will be a need for oil and gas for many years to come but at the same time we need to find new and green solutions. INEOS has the ambition to provide both.”