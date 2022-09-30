Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus spins into action with German wind farms

The energy supplier has signed deals to acquire 57MW of capacity

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 30 September 2022
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy Generation, the renewable generation arm of Octopus Energy Group, has announced two wind farm deals worth a combined 57MW of capacity.

In the first deal, Octopus Energy Generation acquired a 22.4MW wind farm, which features four turbines which are 241 metres tall, higher than the Gherkin.

The company has also agreed to acquire the Leeskow wind farm in Oberspreewald-Lausitz, near Dresden from wind farm developer UKA.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, commented: “We are continuing to ramp up our renewable generation capabilities across Europe as more local cheap green energy is needed now more than ever as countries look to secure greater energy independence.”

Andrew Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Germany, added: “As a country that’s been so dependent on Russian gas, onshore wind farms like these are integral to help wean the country off imported gas.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast