Octopus spins into action with German wind farms

Octopus Energy Generation, the renewable generation arm of Octopus Energy Group, has announced two wind farm deals worth a combined 57MW of capacity.

In the first deal, Octopus Energy Generation acquired a 22.4MW wind farm, which features four turbines which are 241 metres tall, higher than the Gherkin.

The company has also agreed to acquire the Leeskow wind farm in Oberspreewald-Lausitz, near Dresden from wind farm developer UKA.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, commented: “We are continuing to ramp up our renewable generation capabilities across Europe as more local cheap green energy is needed now more than ever as countries look to secure greater energy independence.”

Andrew Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Germany, added: “As a country that’s been so dependent on Russian gas, onshore wind farms like these are integral to help wean the country off imported gas.”