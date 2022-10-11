Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

New London homes facing delays over energy supply can move forward

Developers had warned new homes in West London could face delays of up to a decade due to a shortage of electricity capacity

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 11 October 2022
Image: William Burton / Shutterstock

A warning that new homes in parts of West London could face delays over connecting to the grid due to limited capacity has been lifted.

Earlier this year, the Greater London Authority (GLA) informed housing developers that it could potentially take more than ten years for the grid to sustain new homes at Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon.

However, in a recent letter to the Mayor of London, electricity provider Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed it had found an “innovative whole system solution” with the National Grid.

This solution could enable “smaller demand” housing projects in the affected areas.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said this meant “the majority” of development in West London could go ahead.

