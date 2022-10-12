Can’t see the wood for the wind farms?

Energy company RES has signed a letter of intent to use wooden wind turbine towers in planned wind energy projects in the future.

The agreement signed with Swedish tech firm Modvion outlines an order of wooden towers worth approximately 4 billion Swedish krona (£320m).

The technology replaces steel and concrete with wood aiming at reducing emissions created by the manufacturing of these wind turbine towers.

Modvion has also said the wooden tower can act as a carbon sink, reducing emissions for the entire turbine by 30%.

Matilda Afzelius, Chief Executive Officer at RES in the Nordics, said: “Innovative solutions that make our renewable energy projects even more sustainable is something that we want to promote.

“RES has committed to the Science Based Target Initiative which focuses on halving emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050 and innovations such as Modvion’s are beneficial for reaching such targets.”