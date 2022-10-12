Massive stellar winds of growth for global offshore wind, new analysis finds

Global offshore wind continues to grow, with an estimated 135GW of new capacity on offer to developers.

New analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group estimates the global offshore wind opportunities are nearly 2.5 times more than those on the existing 55GW market.

The report suggests this growth is bolstered by new market expansion, with more than 20GW of leases in countries which have not previously held a licensing round, such as Canada, Colombia, and India.

Peter Lloyd-Williams, a Senior Analyst of Offshore Wind at Westwood, says: “This growth will present huge opportunities and challenges to the sector – both for the supply chain delivering existing projects and the developers exploring new opportunities.”