Ofgem’s boss confirms launch of energy-saving campaign

Britons will soon receive practical information on how to reduce their energy usage in winter.

Delivering his keynote speech at EnergyUK’s annual conference, Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem Chief Executive, said: “We will shortly be launching a campaign to explain the support that is available, on how to reduce energy consumption and what customers should expect from their providers.

“All of us should be thinking about how to reduce our energy use where possible. This is not only the most direct way to reduce our bills.

“It directly helps with security of supply, contributes to decarbonisation and saves money for the public finances.”

The government had previously received fierce criticism for not launching a £15 million public awareness campaign on energy-saving measures.

Yesterday, during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss was urged to have a “nationwide mailout campaign” on simple steps that people can do to reduce their energy consumption.

In response to the call, the Prime Minister said: “I know the Energy Secretary is working on a plan to help companies and individuals use energy more efficiently.

“We are also working on this across government. I hope we will be able to start this going in Number 10 straight away.”

In his speech at yesterday’s energy conference, Jonathan Brearley highlighted NESTA’s Money Saving Boiler Challenge – the charity claims that consumers can save roughly 9% of their gas bill by lowering the flow temperature on boilers to 60%.

Ofgem’s boss also cited Energy Saving Trust’s recommendation to have the heating on when required, turning off lights when no one is in the room and switch devices off standby.