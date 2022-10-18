Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Electric blanket searches on fire amid energy crisis

Searches for electric blankets spiked 1,205%, compared to the average over the past five years, new report suggests

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 18 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Can Britain‘s energy crisis be wrapped up with an electric blanket?

A new report by A-Plan Insurance suggests the number of searches for electric blankets in October has soared by 1,205%, compared to what was the average in the past five years.

Based on Google trends data, the authors of the report note that electric blankets have also been searched the greatest number of times this year, compared to any year since 2004.

The spike in searches is attributed to people’s need to find alternatives to switching the heating on as energy prices have skyrocketed in the last few months.

Last week, Octopus announced it would offer 10,000 free electric blankets to some of its most vulnerable customers.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast