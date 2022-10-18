Electric blanket searches on fire amid energy crisis

Can Britain‘s energy crisis be wrapped up with an electric blanket?

A new report by A-Plan Insurance suggests the number of searches for electric blankets in October has soared by 1,205%, compared to what was the average in the past five years.

Based on Google trends data, the authors of the report note that electric blankets have also been searched the greatest number of times this year, compared to any year since 2004.

The spike in searches is attributed to people’s need to find alternatives to switching the heating on as energy prices have skyrocketed in the last few months.

Last week, Octopus announced it would offer 10,000 free electric blankets to some of its most vulnerable customers.