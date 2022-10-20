Efficiency & Environment

Plans for first solar farm to power Isle of Man homes

The new facility can power up to 7,700 homes per year

Big Zero Report 2022

Mahin Khan
More Articles
Thursday 20 October 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Plans for the Billown Solar Farm near Castletown, Isle of Man, are being put forward by Peel Cubico Renewables (PCR).

The new facility will be built on 84 acres of agricultural land with a capacity of around 26MW, enough to power up to 7,700 homes per year.

This is forecast to generate enough power to meet more than 5% of the Isle of Man’s current electricity demand.

It is also predicted to offset at least 11,000 tonnes of carbon.

Stephen Snowdon, Planning and Development Manager at PCR, said: “Our vision for this solar farm supports both the Isle of Man’s response to climate change and the government’s ambitions for renewable energy projects to help secure a bright economic future for the Island.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast