Plans for first solar farm to power Isle of Man homes

Plans for the Billown Solar Farm near Castletown, Isle of Man, are being put forward by Peel Cubico Renewables (PCR).

The new facility will be built on 84 acres of agricultural land with a capacity of around 26MW, enough to power up to 7,700 homes per year.

This is forecast to generate enough power to meet more than 5% of the Isle of Man’s current electricity demand.

It is also predicted to offset at least 11,000 tonnes of carbon.

Stephen Snowdon, Planning and Development Manager at PCR, said: “Our vision for this solar farm supports both the Isle of Man’s response to climate change and the government’s ambitions for renewable energy projects to help secure a bright economic future for the Island.”