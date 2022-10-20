Dogger Bank doubles community fund grant

Citizens across north and north-east of England are set to receive increased grants awarded by the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Community groups can now apply for £1,000 instead of £500 after the Dogger Bank Operator Fund decided to double the amount offered through the scheme.

The programme supports community projects designed to boost the quality of life for local residents.

Since the launch of the fund, nearly 38 projects have been supported and almost £55,000 has been awarded to help local people.

Rachel Lawrence, Community Engagement Manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said: “We’re so pleased we can step in when times are tough for many communities and support those that have welcomed and supported us as we continue with onshore infrastructure for the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

Located off the northeast coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in three 1.2GW phases.