British Gas puts forward heat pump offer

British Gas has announced it will start offering heat pump installations for £4,999 to help more of its customers to lower their emissions.

The UK’s largest energy supplier has already installed 1,500 heat pumps to date.

The company started installations in the southwest before rolling them out nationwide.

Customers could be offered an option to manage their heating remotely using a special system.

Andrew Middleton, Managing Director, Net Zero Ventures at British Gas, said: “Heat pumps are an essential part of the UK’s journey towards a decarbonised future.

“While we recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending in the current climate, we are encouraging those customers who can make the move to low carbon heating to do so now and benefit from the government incentives for early adopters.”