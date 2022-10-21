Homes and businesses to be paid to use off-peak energy

Households and businesses across the UK will soon be rewarded for using their domestic appliances at off-peak hours.

That’s part of National Grid‘s demand flexibility service (DFS) – the scheme will pay £3 per kWh to encourage more Britons to use their washing machines and other electrical appliances late at night.

Homes signing in for this programme could end up saving up to £100 this winter.

The scheme is designed to help the UK avoid the unlikely scenario of potential rolling blackouts.

The electricity system operator said: “Our requirement for DFS is most likely during the high-demand periods of the day.

“These are typically during the evening period between 4-9 pm, but could also be over the morning peak. These higher demand periods are more likely to occur on weekdays.”

In his article in the Guardian, Fintan Slye, Director of National Grid ESO, said: “Businesses and homes can become virtual power plants and, crucially, get paid like one too.

“For a consumer, that could mean a typical household could save approximately £100 and for industrial and commercial businesses with larger energy usage, they could potentially save multiples of this.”

A few days ago, National Grid ESO published its Winter Outlook report – it warned homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter if gas imports are halted and Britain experiences cold weather.