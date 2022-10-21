Finance & Markets, Top Stories

OVO allegedly eyes Bulb’s takeover

A takeover by OVO would reportedly not require additional taxpayer funding

Friday 21 October 2022
OVO is allegedly mulling a plan to buy nationalised Bulb as the sales process is coming to an end, with Octopus, the sole bidder, finalising the details of the deal. 

It has been reported that OVO has written to Bulb’s special administrator, stating that it is considering tabling a bid again for the supplier.

OVO originally expressed its interest in buying Bulb shortly after the company’s collapse in November 2021.

Later, OVO pulled out of the auction.

Reports stress that while Octopus’ bid requires additional taxpayer funding, OVO’s proposals do not.

The government’s decision to bail out Bulb is predicted to be costly – it had been previously estimated that households could end up paying more than £150 extra on their energy bills because of the collapse of the company.

OVO and Bulb declined to comment.

