Air France-KLM Group eyes greener skies

Neste has agreed to supply Air France-KLM Group with more than one million tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over a period of eight years starting in 2023.

The SAF deal is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in the industry and is expected to support the airline’s commitment to more sustainable flights.

The company said the use of SAF will help the airline cut the carbon footprint of its flights by up to 80% over the fuel’s life cycle, compared to using fossil jet fuel.

Air France-KLM Group aims to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per passenger/km by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Neste Matti Lehmus said: “Neste is fully committed to helping the aviation industry achieve its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target, and sustainable aviation fuel will play a central role in that effort.”