Energy bill strike scheduled on 1st December

Around 220,000 people have signed up on the Don’t Pay campaign so far

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 28 October 2022
Image: Don't Pay / Twitter

Campaigners have called for an energy bill strike commencing on 1st December.

The campaign originally urged people to cancel their direct debit energy payments on 1st October, but organisers said it would postpone it until it gathered more pace.

The launch of the new energy bill strike follows the government’s u-turn on the duration of the Energy Price Guarantee.

UK households are predicted to see their bills rise to more than £4,300 a year from April next year after the government’s energy bill support ends.

Data from Ofgem shows that 2,347,511 households were behind on their electricity bills and 1,858,585 on their gas bills at the end of June.

Steve, a member of Don’t Pay Liverpool, said: “It’s life or death now. Millions of us face an unprecedented crisis alone and powerless this winter – the only option left is to stand together and take back power for ourselves.”

ELN approached BEIS and Ofgem for comment.

