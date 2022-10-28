Osprey reduces prices at EV chargers

Electric vehicle charging provider Osprey has announced that it is reducing its prices to 79p per kWh across its network.

The company said the reduction had been enabled by the government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Osprey Charging, said: “The team at Osprey has been working diligently throughout October with our energy supplier to get clarity on the government support to reduce the price burden on EV drivers.

“We have now achieved this reduction and are fulfilling the promise we made last month and passing on a saving to our customers immediately.”