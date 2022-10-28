Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Osprey reduces prices at EV chargers

The electric vehicle charging provider has reduced its prices to 79p per kWh across its network

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 28 October 2022
Image: Osprey

Electric vehicle charging provider Osprey has announced that it is reducing its prices to 79p per kWh across its network.

The company said the reduction had been enabled by the government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme. 

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Osprey Charging, said: “The team at Osprey has been working diligently throughout October with our energy supplier to get clarity on the government support to reduce the price burden on EV drivers.

“We have now achieved this reduction and are fulfilling the promise we made last month and passing on a saving to our customers immediately.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast