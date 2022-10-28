Northern Ireland invests £88m in new zero emission buses

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced an investment of £88million for zero emission buses and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

A contract securing the supply of 100 new buses has been signed between Translink and Wrightbus.

Out of these buses, 40 will be allocated to Ulsterbus services and 60 will be added to the existing zero emission Metro fleet in Belfast.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Enormous strides have already been made to ‘green’ our public transport network with £98 million invested by my department since 2020 for the supply of over 140 zero emission buses for the Translink fleet and the associated electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.”