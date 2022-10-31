EU approves €1.5bn Belgian scheme to support energy suppliers

A €1.5 billion (£1.3bn) Belgian guarantee scheme to support energy suppliers amid Russia’s war against Ukraine has been granted approval by the European Commission.

Belgium notified the Commission, under the Temporary Crisis Framework, of the scheme to provide last-resort liquidity support to gas and electricity suppliers and their intermediaries which will be open to companies holding a licence for the supply of gas and electricity to end users in the country.

The companies should not be in financial difficulties when they apply for aid to be eligible under the scheme.

The guarantees, which will be granted by the Ministry of Energy and will cover new working capital loans for a maximum of two years, are expected to provide the stability needed in the energy markets for security of supply.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “In the context of economic uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical crisis, this €1.5 billion guarantee scheme will enable Belgium to provide liquidity support to natural gas and electricity suppliers and to their intermediaries, allowing them to continue their activities.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, co-ordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market.”