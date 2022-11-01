Northern Irish energy suppliers to cut prices

Northern Ireland is set to benefit from the Energy Price Guarantee, with energy prices being cut.

The cap will come into play from Tuesday and run until April 2023; reducing bills by up to 19.9p per KWh for electricity and 4.8p per KWh for gas.

Previous Prime Minister Liz Truss announced the cap in September, which was originally expected to last for two years but due to the unstable situation of the UK economy, will now be reviewed next April.

If customers use more than the typical household, their bills could exceed £2,500 for the year – but for the majority of the public, this is where the cap will be implemented.

Power NI has said electricity prices will drop by 10%, SSE Airtricity has revealed that the amount a customer saves will depend on how much energy is used and Electric Ireland has stated that 19.9p on average per unit will be saved.

For gas, Firmus is quoting estimated savings of around £11.70 each week, with the same model of being dependent on use implemented for gas by SSE Airtricity.

Energy experts have stated that the change will see a variation in prices depending on supplier, with Peter McClenaghan of the Consumer Council stating that switching tariffs in certain cases could “make savings of over £500.”