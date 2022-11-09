Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

US awards $43m to support clean energy transition in communities

A total of 23 projects will share the funding, with the majority focusing on increasing communities’ resilience to disruptions from extreme weather and other disasters

Big Zero Report 2022

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Image: Graham Parton/ Shutterstock

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is providing $43 million (£37.4m) to help communities plan their transition towards a clean energy future and improve grid reliability and security.

A total of 23 projects will share the funding, with 20 focusing on increasing communities’ resilience to disruptions from extreme weather and other disasters and three focusing on building tools to help communities better evaluate and benefit from local energy resources.

Researchers will develop and share planning methodologies, tools, technologies and best practice that can be replicated in communities across the country as they work to install clean energy technologies and strengthen grid infrastructure.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US has sustained 15 climate disaster events in 2022, with losses exceeding $1 billion (£0.87bn) each.

Overall, the events have cost $30 billion (£26bn) and had significant economic effects on the areas impacted.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to giving local communities the tools to understand and make informed decisions about their own energy supply and needs.

“These critical projects will help deliver reliable, affordable energy to every pocket of America—strengthening the safety and resiliency of communities across the nation and improving the quality of life for Americans everywhere.”

