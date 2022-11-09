COP27: Wind brings UAE and Egypt closer

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt plan to build a mammoth onshore wind farm.

The agreement for the 10GW wind farm was signed on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt.

According to a statement from the UAE’s news agency WAM, renewable energy company Masdar, Egypt’s developer Infinity and Hassan Allam Utilities have signed a memorandum of understanding for the ambitious project.

The wind farm, which is predicted to save Egypt an estimated $5 billion (£4.3bn) in annual natural gas costs and offset 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, will be Masdar’s biggest project, the company said.

Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel al-Ramahi said: “With this agreement to develop our largest-ever project, Masdar is proud to bolster our contribution to Egypt’s renewable energy goals.”