Giant threatens to reduce investment if new energy levy moves forward

The chief of ScottishPower has warned that if the government impose a new windfall tax on renewable energy generators, the company might reduce or slow its investment in Britain.

In an interview with The Times, Keith Anderson said the energy giant would reconsider its investment plan in the UK.

Trade association Energy UK had previously warned that the UK’s energy security and net zero goal would be at risk if the government put a windfall tax on power generators.

Mr Anderson said: “It will make us reconsider. What do we invest in the UK? How quickly do we invest it in the UK? And are there other markets that are more attractive than the UK?”

The boss of ScottishPower added: “I do not think there will any justification at all to put any kind of additional tax on a renewables business like ours right now.”

The Chancellor is expected to present his Autumn Statement tomorrow, with tax rises and spending cuts predicted to be part of the government’s new fiscal plan.

Yesterday, Keith Anderson tweeted: “At COP27, the Prime Minister pledged to make UK a green energy superpower, delivering secure cheap energy.

“On Thursday, remember renewables is the answer, not the problem.”

ELN approached BEIS and the Treasury for comment.