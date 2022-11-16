Views sought on permit variation for Beddington energy recovery plant

The Environment Agency has launched a public consultation on the environmental permit variation for an energy recovery plant in Beddington.

Viridor South London Limited has applied to vary its current operational permit at its facility in Beddington Lane in Sutton, which consists of a double-stream energy recovery plant in operation and an adjacent waste transfer station.

The company is seeking to increase the capacity of the facility to 382,286 tonnes per annum – an increase of 34,864 tonnes a year – as well as other operational adjustments and the consolidation of two separate environmental permits.

That includes amending all of the emission point locations listed in the environmental permit for discharges to surface water and sewerage, for both the energy recovery plant and waste transfer station.

The Environment Agency is inviting views of the public and organisations on the proposed permit variation until 23rd December 2022.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “An environmental permit sets out stringent conditions that all waste sites must adhere to. We will not issue an environmental permit for a site if we consider that activities taking place will cause significant pollution to the environment or harm to human health.

“Public consultation lets people and organisations take part in our decision making. We welcome specifically, comments on environmental and health issues and where people have particular local knowledge. We take all relevant comments into account when making our decisions.

“When making permit decisions, we use information on the potential environmental and human health impacts of the activity.”