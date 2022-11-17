Post Offices under pressure amid energy crisis

Several post offices face closures without the support given by the government to tackle rising energy costs.

That’s the suggestion from Nick Read, Post Office Chief Executive, who warned about the implications of not extending the current energy bill support scheme for businesses past the current March 2023 deadline.

Mr Read said: “Current government support on energy costs is essential to many post offices staying open.

“If that support ends next month, make no mistake, the future looks very challenging for many postmasters and the shops they run serving local customers. I, therefore, urge the Chancellor, as he puts the finishing touches to his Autumn Statement, to consider the significant impact that not extending the Energy Bill Relief Scheme to post offices would have on communities across the UK.”

The Chancellor is expected to unveil the government’s new fiscal plan later today.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The government is committed to safeguarding the Post Office network, recognising the important role Post Offices play in their communities.

“That is why we are delivering the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which means they will pay less than half the predicted wholesale cost of energy this winter, which comes on top of the £2.5 billion in funding we have provided in the last decade to support the Post Office network.”