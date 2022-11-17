Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scotland launches UK’s tallest wind turbine

Scotland’s First Minister has marked the grid connection of the UK’s tallest onshore wind turbines

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 17 November 2022
Image: Banks Renewables

Nicola Sturgeon has connected what is described as the UK’s tallest onshore wind turbines to the national grid.

The 200-metre structures are part of the extension of Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir wind farm in South Lanarkshire.

Having an installed generation capacity of up to 67.2MW of renewable electricity, the turbines are predicted to power more than 53,000 households.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Onshore wind is the biggest source of renewable energy in Scotland, making it a vital part of our mission to become a net zero economy by 2045.

“The damaging impacts of the climate emergency recently highlighted at COP27 and the spike in energy prices since the war in Ukraine demonstrate the importance of accelerating that transition.

“Kype Muir extension is a significant example of that in action, and the Scottish Government will shortly outline how we plan to boost the country’s onshore capacity by up to 12GW by 2030.”

