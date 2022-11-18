Green light for Horsham energy recovery facility

An energy recovery facility at Britaniacrest Recycling’s Horsham site has been granted a permit variation, which the Environment Agency (EA).

The permit, which the EA says has strict conditions to protect the environment, has been issued to add a mechanical sorting and an energy recovery facility to an existing permitted site off Langhurstwood Road, following a public consultation earlier this year.

The conditions of the permit variation include pre-operational conditions detailing the final design of the installation to protect air quality, groundwater and surface water and to ensure the safe storage, management and disposal of waste.

In addition, it includes conditions to minimise the risk of accidents, noise and odour as well as maximise energy efficiency.

Britaniacrest Recycling’s facility will process 230,000 tonnes of West Sussex’s residual waste every year, by extracting more recycled materials and generating low carbon electricity from the remaining waste.

The electricity generated is expected to be enough to power around 47,000 homes.

Michael Turner, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency said: “In deciding whether to issue this permit variation, the Environment Agency considered all relevant factors and legal requirements. The environmental permit sets out stringent conditions for Britaniacrest Recycling Limited.

“We are satisfied that the appropriate measures are in place to operate the energy recovery facility without causing harm to the environment or human health.”