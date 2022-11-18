Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘UK’s first’ hospital powered by its own solar farm

Morriston Hospital was powered 100% by its solar farm for 50 hours without the need for backup from the grid

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 18 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

A hospital in Wales has become the first in the UK to be directly powered by its own solar farm.

The hospital-owned solar farm has surpassed expectations by providing enough electricity to not only contribute to the daily power needs of Morriston Hospital in Swansea but also to cover 100% of its demand for 50 hours.

It is estimated that the hospital has already saved an estimated £120,000 in electricity bills since it was switched on in November and is projected to save 1,000 tonnes of carbon and £500,000 per year in bills.

Welsh Government’s Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: “We want our energy to come from community owned and locally run renewable energy sources in Wales.

“This will ensure our supply is resilient, reliable and reasonable for both our planet and our pockets.

“We have bold ambitions to decarbonise the public sector by 2030. Morriston Hospital – depends not only on the powers of their staff but also the energy-hungry machines to keep their patients alive and well – have blazed the trail in their switch to renewables, which makes sense both financially and to the health of the people of Wales.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast