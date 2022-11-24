Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Westminster backtracks on plans to convert gas lamps to LEDs

Westminster Council has saved 170 heritage gas lamps

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 24 November 2022
Image: / Shutterstock

Westminster City Council has decided not to replace gas street lights with LEDs after criticism the move would hurt the historical character of the city.

Last year, ELN reported that a group of residents opposed the street light upgrade scheme as they believed gas street lights were a “significant moment in the history of London”.

The local authority decided to halt the proposed conversion of 174 gas lamps to LED and convert 94 non-listed lights.

Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, Cabinet Member for City Management and Air Quality at Westminster City Council, said: “We hope that by keeping the 174 gas lights shining across Westminster, we can both keep our streets safe and preserve our precious heritage.

“Converting the 94 unlisted gas lamps to LED will make a positive contribution to reaching the council’s zero carbon target by 2030.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast