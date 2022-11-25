Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Is the EU struggling to agree on a gas price cap?

A European Commission gas price cap proposal hasn’t proved popular with some member states

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 25 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The EU’s task to reach an agreement on a cap on gas prices is proving to be controversial.

EU energy ministers came together in an emergency meeting in Brussels on Thursday to seek a political agreement on rules that could lead to “better coordination” of gas purchases and “reliable” price benchmarks.

The European Commission has proposed a year-long system for capping prices once they exceed a designated rate.

However, countries, including Belgium, Malta, Greece and Poland, reportedly oppose a proposal to cap gas prices at €275 (£236) per MWh.

Belgian Energy Minister this proposal was ‘unsatisfactory’ – Tinne Van der Straeten told reporters: “The text that is on the table is unsatisfactory (…) it doesn’t clearly say if it will have an effect on prices.”

