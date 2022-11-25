Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Households to be ‘offered £15k energy efficiency grants’

A new £1 billion fund will soon be announced by the Business Secretary to help Britons save hundreds of pounds per year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 25 November 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Households could receive up to £15.000 grants to boost the energy efficiency credentials of their homes.

The government is set to announce a new £1 billion ‘eco plus’ fund to subsidise part of the upgrade cost for household energy-saving measures.

The grants given will reportedly cover 75% of any upgrade cost.

According to the Times, the plan will see eligible households able to fund the installation of loft and cavity wall insulation as well as smart heating systems, including advanced thermostats and thermostatic valves.

The paper suggests the funding will be made available from April next year and for the next three years – the money will be administered by energy suppliers as ministers consider prioritising those in council tax bands A to C.

The new fund, which will reportedly be announced by Business Secretary Grant Shapps, will help around 70,000 homes.

ELN has contacted BEIS for comment.

