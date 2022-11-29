Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Critical emergency – nurses face crippling energy bills

Nearly 63% of nurses face the dilemma ‘food or fuel’ as the cost of living bites, new report shows

Tuesday 29 November 2022
The majority of nurses and healthcare workers seem to be concerned about rising energy bills.

That’s one of the findings of a new survey by the healthcare platform Florence, which shows that two-thirds of nurses admitted that they have to choose between food and fuel this winter.

The study of more than 1,000 nurses, health and social care workers also found that the rising cost of living forces nearly one-in-five to turn to food banks to cover their daily needs.

The polling also suggests almost 79% of healthcare staff state the rising cost of living will most likely see the NHS face ‘intolerable pressure’.

Two-thirds of the survey’s respondents expect that patients will miss appointments because of the cost of transport and more than half predict wait times to increase.

Dr Charles Armitage, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Florence, commented: “The cost of living crisis is a pandemic level crisis and not only will our workforce personally suffer, but the healthcare service overall will face intolerable pressure, at a time when it’s already on the brink of collapse.”

