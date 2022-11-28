Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Google searches powered by UK wind

Google has signed a 12-year power purchase agreement with ENGIE

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 28 November 2022
Image: AnaLysiSStudiO / Shutterstock

Have you been blown away by the results from your latest Google search? No surprise, a Scottish wind farm is in charge!

ENGIE has announced it has signed a 12-year 100MW corporate power purchase agreement to provide Google with power produced at Moray West offshore wind farm, a nearly 900MW offshore wind project set to begin generating power in 2025.

The energy giant will provide Google with more than 5TWh of renewable energy from the Moray West project located in Moray Firth, off the coast of Scotland.

Matt Brittin, President of Google EMEA, said: “People across the UK and Europe are increasingly worried about climate change and energy security. We share that concern and believe technology is an important part of the solution – both by reducing our own emissions and by helping others to reduce their own.

“This new investment in UK renewable energy brings us one step closer to reaching our goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, and means that, in the UK, we will be running on at or near 90% carbon-free energy in 2025.”

