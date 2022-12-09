Groups call on government to stop relying on burning wood for electricity

The government has been urged to stop subsidising the burning of trees for electricity.

The RSPB, Greenpeace UK, The Wildlife Trusts and Friends of the Earth have sent a letter to the Business Secretary stating that burning trees to generate power should be left in the past.

The groups said: “Our organisations are writing to reinforce our deep concern about the UK’s reliance on bioenergy and to propose that the government changes course ahead of the publication of the UK’s Biomass Strategy.

“We are concerned that the upcoming Biomass Strategy is simply taking us further down this destructive path. The Government has the power to end this madness, and halt all subsidies for burning forest biomass.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “While we cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings, it’s vital we continue to maintain our energy security, by boosting our homegrown energy supply and strengthening our domestic resilience.”